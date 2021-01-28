Thomas Tuchel could be forgiven for rethinking his commitment to English football after a miserable game in miserable conditions got the miserable result it deserved, Chelsea having more of the possession but Wolves creating the best scoring opportunity, Pedro Neto’s scoop hitting the top of the bar. As such, Chelsea move above Arsenal into eighth, while Wolves move above Palace into 13th.

Chelsea had by far the better of an absolutely rancid first half, dominating possession against a Wolves side visibly lacking confidence, but without the wit, speed or zest to create anything, their best chance was a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi with which Olivier Giroud failed to connect.

Joyously, the second half was every bit as dreadful, Chelsea equally impotent on the ball and Wolves slightly more lively on the counter, and no one forced to sit through it will have lamented its conclusion.

Ultimately these are two sides devoid of tempo, rhythm and confidence and both managers have a lot of work to do.