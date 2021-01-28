Sheffield United produced one of the biggest upsets of the season as goals from Kean Bryan and Oliver Burke saw the Blades beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford, denying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a return to the top of the Premier League table.

The home side were way off the pace throughout the game and gifted Sheffield United a couple of decent chances even before Bryan’s headed opener from a set-piece on 23 minutes.

Manchester United thought they had an equaliser before the break, only for Anthony Martial’s simple finish to be ruled out for a contentious foul on Aaron Ramsdale in the Sheffield goal. But the equaliser did eventually come midway through the second half when Harry Maguire headed home from a corner.

Solskjaer’s side settled down and looked the likelier to take the win, but it was the visitors who got it, with substitute Oliver Burke given two bites of the cherry inside the box and his second shot taking a deflection off Axel Tuanzebe past De Gea to earn the Blades only their second win over the season.