Tema West Member of Parliament, Carlos Ahenkorah, has advised authorities of tertiary schools to seek security counsel from experts to ensure the peace and safety of students.

According to him, school authorities need to focus more on how to eliminate external threats to students’ security rather than focus entirely on security issues within schools.

“Vice Chancellor and board members need to get proper security-minded people to sit down and restructure or draw out a plan that will help the security of students, especially females.

“It’s important that we get extensive security systems that even protect students living outside the campus.

“We need to restructure our disciplinary processes all over again because times have changed due to social media.”

“We need to emphasize security concerns and processes,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

He urged parents to be proactive in their children’s lives to prevent any form of peer influence to partake in violent acts on school premises.

“We’ve gotten to a point that parents need to be more active in the lives of their children.”

“We need to ensure that campus security collaborates with the police to patrol all areas students stay outside the school.”

To him, when security issues are addressed it will “install confidence and help boost students’ academic work”

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has announced an introduction of a “Police visibility and undercover” programme to improve security in public universities across the country.

He indicated the police were working closely with the various public university authorities to implement the programme to strengthen security and deepen peace and social cohesion in the various campuses for academic work to progress.