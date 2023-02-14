Bia East Member of Parliament(MP), Richard Acheampong, has commended IGP Dr George Dampare and his outfit’s initiative to improve security in all public universities.

He suggested that the initiative be extended to other tertiary institutions in Ghana.

“I think security in our public universities should not be limited to only public universities. Any tertiary institution should be provided with security.

“The security agencies need to be proactive,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

Mr Acheampong stated that although some public universities have policemen on campus, “the manpower is not enough,” a problem that needs to be fixed.

He added that there was the need to “enhance the logistics aspect of the Ghana Police so they can become combatant to deal with critical situations.”

To him, “reinforcement may be late” which has led to several violent acts on some campuses.

IGP Dampare has announced an introduction of a “Police Visibility and Undercover” programme to improve security in public universities across the country.

He indicated the police were working closely with the various public university authorities to implement the programme to strengthen security and deepen peace and social cohesion in the various campuses for academic work to progress.