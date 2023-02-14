Popular musician, K.K. Fosu, has formed a political movement to launch his political career ahead of the 2024 general election.

Dubbed the Empower Youth Movement (EYM), the highlife musician intends to use it as a launchpad to win parliamentary seat.

Passionate about improving the lives of the citizenry especially the youth, KK Fosu is certain going to Parliament will give him more influence to effect change.

The musician said he will be contesting the Akuapim North parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

“I’m not a politician. My vision and the mission is beyond politics. I am independent. It’s a movement; an independent movement. We are not going to talk about politricks. We are going to talk vision beyond politics…Currently, I control the youth of Akuapem North”, he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

When asked how he intends to win the seat without vying on the ticket of a political party, he said; “You don’t need people to buy you. They will control you with their money and that’s [what we are facing] the problem we facing as Africans…God is with me and I have people. I have fan base.”