Embattled Menzgold Chief Executive Office, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has reached out to highlife musician KK Fosu for a song remix.

NAM 1 has suggested to the 41-year-old artiste to produce a remix of his 2007 hit track Sudwe.

This was after Sarkodie, in a birthday tweet, said Sudwe is one of his favourite Ghanaian songs.

Few moments after Sarkodie lauded K.K. Fosu, NAM1 waded into the celebration.

According to him, Sudwe is an unforgettable hit that cannot be omitted from the history books of Ghana music, hence should be tapped fully.

NAM 1 also extended the invitation to alumni of the Aggrey Memorial SHS, 2001 to 2006 batch to support the worthy course.

Legendary KK Fosu let’s link up & get #sudwe remixed. Amosa 2001 to 2006 folks cum some Santa boys extends their gratitude for that #sudwe track. Nautica,Bonty, Bj, Zeze @AyewAyew17 I dey greet u all in peace oo🙄🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0PP13gBbfP — Nana Appiah Mensah (@nam_the_patriot) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, KK Fosu, after dropping the Sudwe song in his prime, recruited music stars such as Samini (then Batman), Kokoveli and rapper Tinny.