Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has clarified that the new data on housing will help address the National Housing challenges in the country.

He described the new data as ‘great news’ and convinced the Ministry to commit the new programmes to further bridge the deficit gap.

It is understood that the new data on housing puts the national housing deficit at 1.8m, a 33% reduction from the previous 2.8 million.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census data on structures, housing conditions and facilities as presented by the GSS reported a reversal in the housing deficit by 33 percent.

This, according to GSS, explains the possible interventions from both the government and the private sector’s point of view.

Speaking at the presentation of the 2021 Population and Housing Census General Report on Housing Characteristics in Accra, he noted the challenges people face to own decent, quality, and most importantly, affordable accommodation.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census indicates that 12.7% of the total housing structures are vacant with variations across the 16 administrative regions.

“The percentage of vacant housing units reported in Greater Accra mentioned during the presentation provides evidence for our growing concern about the number of exclusive high-rise apartments that are out of the price range of the average person in the country,” he said.