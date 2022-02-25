The Director of Academic Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Dr Vladmir Antwi-Danso, has rubbished reports that tension between Ukraine and Russia will result in world war III.

To him, both countries understand the game and are very sure that the matter will definitely die out.

“This will never escalate to world war III. It would never happen because if it does, it will be an apocalypse. China, Russia together, these countries are very strong and can cause destruction but Russia is suspicious because they believe when Ukraine joins NATO, NATO can put missiles and bomb there so what Russia is doing now, is to protect their security,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

The tension between Ukraine and Russia continues with no sign of resolution in the coming days.

This has led millions of people to worry, predicting a possible World War III if matters are not resolved.

It has been reported that military infrastructure has been destroyed outside of Lutsk, which is in western Ukraine near Poland and Belarus.

Users have started counting their losses should the tension escalate into a war.

