Lecturers of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) did not return to the classroom on Thursday, to the disappointment of students.

A statement, issued by the University’s Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs, on Tuesday, “announced for the information of students and staff, that, following the suspension of the industrial action by UTAG, lectures for the 2022 academic year will begin on Thursday, 24th February 2022”.

The students, however, returned to meet no lecturers in the classrooms on Thursday.

“We’re confused. If I go home today, coming back will be a problem; and staying here too is a problem and they are not telling us that they are closing down the school,” said a worried student.

Speaking on Luv In The Morning on Luv FM, the University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, encouraged students to keep hope alive as the lecturers prepare to return to the classroom.

He urged the students to focus on their activities and course syllabus by reading materials within the period.

“The temporary suspension of the UTAG strike brings mixed feelings but I see it as an opportunity for our lecturers to engage our students, at least give them course outline and then begin to activate the various [learning] platforms,” he said.

The temporary suspension of the strike was also welcomed by the students’ leadership.

“I’m very hopeful as a student leader that we won’t get back to that point again,” said Michael Abuah, SRC President.