Secretary to the University of Ghana Chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof Ransford Gyampo, has dismissed claims that he has betrayed colleagues in their quest to demand better conditions of service.

According to him, he cannot betray his people [UTAG] and the fight for better conditions of service for teachers.

In a Facebook post, he stated the release communicating the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) to call off the strike was not on his own accord.

“In the release from me, communicating the decision of NEC to call off the strike, (which per the UTAG constitution and bye-laws, is merely advisory), I also pointed out the fact that the ordinary UTAG members will vote to accept or reject the decision as taken by NEC. It appears those who claim I may have betrayed my people, never read this part of my release or never understood what it meant,” part of the statement read.

A process, he says, is currently underway on the campuses of the various universities.

“As I write, the various campuses are voting and some have voted already. I have no mandate to announce publicly the outcome of voting on campuses where it has taken place,” the statement added.

UTAG has temporarily suspended their strike and returned to the negotiation table following an emergency meeting by UTAG’s National Executive Committee on Monday.

Prior to this, meetings held between the leadership of UTAG, Parliament’s Education Committee, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Education Minister, and the Labour Minister last week had ended inconclusively.

