The National Labour Commission (NLC) has welcomed the Accra High Court’s order for the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to suspend its strike.

Speaking on the latest development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, the Executive Secretary of NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, said the court’s ruling is very refreshing and good news.

To him, the court has given UTAG the opportunity to continue with negotiations after drumming home their concerns, adding that as far as the court has ordered, he expects them to act swiftly.

According to Mr Asamoah, some lecturers love their job and are unhappy about the situation.

“Some of the lecturers love their job and are unhappy about the situation. We speak to them and we know some of them are not happy being home without doing what they love, they are forced to do it because of their concerns.

“So this is a welcomed decision by NLC, UTAG and Ghana as a whole as we look forward to lecturers calling off the strike action,” he said.

The court, presided over by Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, on Tuesday afternoon [February 15, 2022] halted the strike which is currently in its fifth week.

The order followed an application for an interlocutory injunction by the NLC.

Per the orders of the court, UTAG must suspend its strike until the final determination of an application by the NLC, seeking to enforce its orders for UTAG to call off its strike and return to the negotiation table with the government.