The National Labour Commission (NLC) has said there is nowhere in the law that states that public universities in the country after 21 days of non-academic work will shut down.

According to the executive secretary of NLC, Mr Ofosu Asamoah, the decision to close down public universities if action is not suspended lies with the university authorities and not in any law of the country.

“I have heard a lot of people say that when teachers or lecturers don’t teach within 21 days, universities, schools will be closed down. There is nothing in the law that says that and so hearing people say that is just not right,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

His comment comes in the wake of the University Teachers Association of Ghana’s (UTAG) strike which has entered the fourth week and has generated controversies over a possible shutdown.

To him, it is important to pay attention to what occasioned the 21 days and not count the number of days schools would be shut, which to him was unnecessary.

Touching on their court issue, he noted UTAG failed to report back to them when negotiations with government proved futile.

The law and due process, he added requires UTAG to report back to the NLC before the strike action, but they failed.

