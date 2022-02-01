Players for Cameroon have decided to donate their knockout stages bonuses to the victims of the stampede at the Olembe Stadium.

Eight supporters lost their lives, 38 were injured and seven in a serious condition after the crush outside the stadium’s south entrance ahead of Comoros game.

“The Indomitable Lions asked the FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o that their bonus of 50,000,000 CFA [$85,585.63 USD, £63,653.93 GBP] for their qualification to the last 16 at the AFCON be given to the victims of the stampede that took place at Olembe on the 24 January,” team spokesman Serge Leopold Guiffo told ESPN.

Each Cameroon player received $85,000 (£63,000) for reaching the knockout rounds of the tournament.

“The request was made after their quarterfinal match against Gambia in Douala on Saturday, 29 January as Eto’o agreed, it’s up to the players what they do with their money.” he added.

The players dedicated Saturday’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Gambia to the victims of the disaster.

The tournament hosts will now return to the Olembe to face Egypt in a semifinal match on Thursday.

Burkina Faso and Senegal will lock horns in the other semifinal at the Ahidjo Stadium the day prior on Wednesday.

The finals is set to be played in the Olembe Stadium on Sunday, 6 February.