Brazil and PSG star, Neymar purchased the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final ball for a sum of €160,000.

The former Barcelona and Santos forward emerged as the highest bidder at an auction which was organized by teammate Idrissa Gueye in Paris.

The 2021 AFCON was won by Senegal, who defeated Egypt on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane was the hero as he scored the winning penalty in the shootout as Senegal won their first continental title in Cameroon.

Aliou Cisse’s side went on to win 4-2 on penalties after Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen missed their kicks.

Gueye, therefore, decided to auction the AFCON final ball for charity, inviting a number of his PSG teammates to the ceremony, including Kylian Mbappe.

Different bids were made for the ball, but Neymar eventually won after paying €160,000 to have the right to own it.

The money accrued from the auction will be used to fund HIV and cancer care for children across Africa.

Meanwhile, there were also autographed jerseys of PSG stars Kaylor Navas, Marco Verratti, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema that were auctioned.

The 2021 AFCON ball had the signatures of all the Senegal players who represented the country at the tournament as they won their first-ever continental title.