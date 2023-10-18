Neymar Jr., the Canarinha’s superstar goal scorer, had to be carted off the field of their 2026 World Cup qualifier game against Uruguay.

Neymar Jr. went down clutching his leg after awkwardly planting his foot while contesting a ball right before halftime.

The Al-Hilal SFC player could be seen in tears as he left the field towards the locker room.

The possible extent and the specific area of his injury are still unknown.

The player arrived in Saudi Arabia injured and he had just returned to the field a few weeks ago. This was his first Brazil call-up since the spring.

This new injury sets off all the alarm bells in the Canarinha as his injury record does not invite optimism that the player will be able to see the field again any time soon.

At the time of Neymar’s injury Brazil was losing against Uruguay 1-0 at the half.