Cameroon’s national football team has handed over a cheque for $80,700 (£65,500) to the victims of the stadium crush in the capital Yaoundé during this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Eight people, including a six-year-old child, died while trying to enter the Olembé stadium to watch a match between the home nation and Comoros, according to the government.

It says 38 other people were injured.

The players during the competition donated their knockout stages bonuses to the victims of the stampede.

Each Cameroon player received $85,000 (£63,000) for reaching the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Cameroon’s sports minister blamed the tragedy on a “reckless” decision to open a gate in the face of a “flood of people”.

The government has already handed out $143,000 in compensation to the victims and their families.