Kurt Okraku has said he never thought of leaving his role as the Ghana Football Association boss after Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana, who were chasing their fifth continental title was bundled out of the tournament at the group phase for the first time since 2006.

The Black Stars exited the tournament with just a point after opening their campaign with a defeat against Morocco.

The Black Stars were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Gabon before losing 3-2 to debutants, Comoros.

Despite the criticisms from the media and with people calling for the exit of Kurt Okraku, the former Dreams FC Executive Director says he never thought of relinquishing his position despite the poor performance of the team.

“I was honestly disappointed with the performance of the playing body in Cameroon because we expected a better performance from them,” he said on GTV Sports Plus.

“But I must say that I was never ready to leave my role as the Ghana Football Association president. After the tournament, it showed me the direction and the path to go, and my Executive Council members believed in my vision and here we are today.

“The team has qualified for the World Cup and I am sure we put up a good performance in Mundial,” he added.

Ghana will begin its quest to play in the 2023 AFCON next year. The Black Stars are in Group E alongside, Madagascar, Angola, and the Central African Republic for the qualifiers.

Ghana will open the qualifiers against Madagascar on May 30 at home.