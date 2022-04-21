President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has insisted that the technical team of the Black Stars will have to put together a well plan for the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to avoid any disaster.

The West Africans have booked their place in the global showpiece scheduled to be hosted in the Arab country later this year after qualifying at the expense of Nigeria.

With players expected to join their various camps 10 days to the start of the tournament, Mr Okraku believes the technical team will have to work extra hard to avoid any disaster.

“Black Stars need proper planning ahead of World Cup to avoid any disastrous campaign,” he said on GTV Sports Plus.

“It’s a challenge for the African countries who have qualified.

“The European competitions will break and players will be released 10 days to the World Cup and similar thing happened ahead of the Afcon but we have engaged CAF President, Patrice Motsepe on that and we hope there will be a change.

“The technical team will have to plan properly and work with what we have to avoid any disaster,” he added.

Ghana suffered a humiliation after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. However, the team did not qualify for the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.

The Black Stars have been paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal before playing South Korea in their second group game.

The four time African champions will be hoping for a revenge against Uruguay in their final group game.