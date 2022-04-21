Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his desire to continue as Black Stars head coach.

Following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac in January after a poor Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, Addo was named as the interim boss of the Black Stars.

Didi Dramani and George Boateng were also appointed as the assistant coaches with Chris Hughton in the mix as the technical advisor.

Addo, together with the technical team, led Ghana to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar last month, defeating Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

“We need to sort some things out with the GFA and with Dortmund to clarify if I can continue [coaching Black Stars] for the AFCON 2023 qualifications. As for me, I’m ready [for Black Stars] but I have a contract with Dortmund and I have to clear some things before I can go further,” Addo said.

READ ALSO

“I am meeting with my bosses [Dortmund] on Thursday to discuss the Black Stars job and the possibility of continuing with them. Sure [I am willing to do Black Stars job] but I have to discuss the contract.

“I have a good relationship [with Dortmund] so I hope they will allow me to continue to coach the Black Stars. Hopefully [I will be able to work with Dortmund and Black Stars at the same time],” Addo added.

Ghana is in Group H together with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay for the tournament which kicks off in November.