The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has barred the Baba Yara Stadium from hosting senior International A matches.

CAF gave Ghana a special permit to host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria once certain conditions were met.

The Baba Yara Stadium was the venue that hosted the first leg of Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff game against Nigeria after being granted a one-game licence.

According to the Association, the current conditions at the stadium does not meet the standards required by CAF or FIFA to host senior international A matches.

“Following the one match approval given by CAF for the use of Baba Vara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round matches under the condition that specific points were to be corrected in the stadium, based on the report received from the CAF inspector that was onsite, we regret to inform you that the improvements made are still not up to the standards required by CAF to host Senior International A matches,” CAF’s statement read.

“Unfortunately, the level of implementation of all the CAF remarks in the stadium was not satisfactory, including the quality of the equipment and materials used in the different functional areas in the stadium. As a result of the reported situation, we have taken the following decision: Formal prohibition is made to use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in all CAF/FIFA Senior international A matches.”

READ MORE:

“Formal prohibition is made to use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in all CAF/FIFA Senior international A matches.

“The stadium is automatically removed from the list of CAF approved stadiums and will only be approved for any subsequent CAF/FIFA international senior national teams matches and CAF Men’s inter-clubs competitions following the implementation of all the CAF remarks.”

Ghana however, is expected to kick off the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON in June after being paired against Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic.