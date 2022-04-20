All roads led to Owerri on Tuesday, April 19, for Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, as they hold their traditional wedding ceremony.

Limpopo music star, Kcee, was among those who took the long road trip for the actress in a bid to show love and support for her.

In his regular flamboyant manner, the singer made sure to make money rain at the star-studded ceremony.

ALSO READ:

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Kcee rose from his feet to acknowledge the new bride as she dances her way to the stage.

Even though Kcee couldn’t get close to her, the singer rained several naira notes on the actress from a massive pile of cash spotted with him.

Watch the lovely video below: