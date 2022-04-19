The wife of the founder of the Lighthouse Chapel, Lady Rev Mrs Adelaide Heward-Mills, has left social media users in tears with a post in memory of her late son, David.

David Dag Heward-Mills, who was a doctor and the first son of the family, died in the United States at age 31.

The news, which emerged on the evening of Good Friday, April 15, 2022, has since attracted a lot of reactions from sections of the public who have shared their love with the family and extended their sympathy.

Commenting on the death for the first time, Mrs Heward-Mills took to her Facebook page to share an adorable photo with her son.

Despite the pains of David’s death, she sought solace in 2 Corinthians 1:18-11 and Psalm 61:1-2.

Below is Lady Rev Heward-Mills’ post: