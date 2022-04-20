Actress Yvonne Nelson has given her critics another headache as she shares some sultry photos of herself and colleague John Dumelo.

The actress had been under severe backlash when she posted a similar photo on his birthday to celebrate their friendship.

Netizens described the photo as inappropriate, especially as Mr Dumelo is now a married man and a politician.

But, in her defense, her love for her colleague cannot be shaken by keyboard warriors, and she has the permission of his wife.

As carefree as she wants to prove she is, Yvonne has posted another photo of Mr Dumelo kissing her passionately on the cheeks.

She, in turn was holding the on-screen loverboy by his collar and neck.

Her latest photo has ignited another round of controversy on social media.