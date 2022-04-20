Principals of Colleges of Education are having sleepless nights due to debt owed food suppliers.

According to reports, they owe food suppliers over six months in arrears due to government’s delay in releasing funds.

President of the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) – Ghana, Dr Emmanuel Nyamekye, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

His comment follows a directive to teacher trainees to fund their own feeding from May 8, 2022.

This, PRINCOF believes will enable them ration the little food available until government pays the debt.

But Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana (TTAG) has opposed the directive arguing that may pose a national security threat.

But Dr Nyameke said though they understand the position of the trainees, their hands are tied.

“Our suppliers have never failed us but the current food hikes have pushed them to demand payment before supply,” he bemoaned.

The PRINCOF President said though the government has promised to pay the debt, they are yet to receive the money.

Dr Nyameke urged the trainees to accept their proposal until government intervenes in the matter.