The National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF) has directed that teacher trainees start to fund their own feeding from May 8.

This directive is in response to the inability of Colleges of Education to make payments for food items supplied to them.

According to PRINCOF, food suppliers who had continued delivering supplies to the Colleges of Education for months without payment have finally withdrawn their services till they receive the monies owed them.

“Most Colleges now have food items that can last only one week if students are to be provided with three (3) meals a day,” PRINCOF said in a letter to the Education Minister.

Consequently, PRINCOF has suggested that:

“Trainee teachers will be provided with two meals, breakfast and supper only for one week, from April 23 to April 30, 2022.

“Trainee teachers from May 1 to May 8, 2022, shall be given lunch only.

“After May 8, trainee teachers would be asked to provide their own meals until their feeding allowances have been paid,” it said.

Meanwhile, food vendors are being encouraged to increase the number of daily meals they cook for sale to students.

“These measures are meant to ensure that there is no disruption of the academic calendar,” the letter concluded.

