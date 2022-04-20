Actress and radio show host, Xandy Kamel, is opening up on some of the challenges she faced during her marriage to sports journalist, Kaninja.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, she revealed that she suffered four miscarriages in the year that she was married.

Opening up about how she lost one of her pregnancies, she revealed that her husband was caught up in a lie on an issue they had.

However, instead of apologising, he allegedly pushed her so hard against a wall which triggered the miscarriage.

According to her, she is fond of children, hence was ecstatic every time she took seed. However, during the period of miscarriages her ex-husband did not “show any concern.”

Xandy Kamel revealed that he later apologised after she laid the matter in front of their parents.

She noted that she was a victim of emotional abuse and at the time of separation, she had to go through counselling with a psychologist provided by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service.

Xandy Kamel dismissed claims that her employers fired her and her ex-husband following their divorce.

She stated her bosses at work, including the CEO, were more concerned about her well being.

They monitored her and her social media activity during the period, she explained, adding that they believed she needed to at least to heal before even opening up on social media.

Xandy Kamel said that at her employer’s insistence and support, she stayed home for some months going through therapy sessions before she resumed work and fully returned to social media.

She disclosed that most of the posts she made while going through this difficult period were pre-recorded and not a true reflection of her life at the time.

The actress noted that she was able to heal from her heartbreak with the help of her family and loved ones.

Asked if she believes divorce is a good thing, Xandy Kamel answered positively, explaining that as long as a person is going through trauma or some form of abuse in their marital home, they cannot endure, it is not advisable to stay in that marriage.

MORE: