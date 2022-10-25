Actress Xandy Kamel’s latest post on Instagram proves she has fallen in love again after her marriage with ex-husband Nana Kwaku Mensah, popularly known as King Kaninja, hit the rocks.

The Ghanaian actress tied the knot with King Kaninja, a sports presenter, in May 2020, but their marriage ended in the middle of 2021.

Shortly, after she got broken-hearted, Xandy Kamel vowed to date only rich men than struggling ones because “they are not worth the commitment and sweat”, she disclosed in an interview with Adom TV’s Afia Amankwah Tamakloe.

Interestingly, on October 24, 2022, the beautiful actress outdoored her new lover “Bra K” with enticing photos.

She wrote: My sugar banana 🍌 My baby boo… Thanks for loving me regardless… Bra K I love u 😍.

Xandy Kamel flaunts new lover

Meanwhile, some of her followers urged her to be mindful and be sure he is the one to prevent another heartbreak.

MORE: