Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face, has introduced his new lover, Boatemaa, to the public, sparking rumors that she may be expecting his child.

In a recent social media post, Funny Face proudly shared his relationship update with his fans, expressing excitement over his new partner.

He revealed that they met during one of his visits to Kwahu and have become an item ever since.

He described his curvaceous lover as a woman from home and the mother of his fanbase, Funny Empire.

The post quickly gained traction, with many speculating about Boatemaa’s potential pregnancy.

Funny Face hinted that they are awaiting confirmation of the pregnancy by the end of the month.

Funny Face’s announcement has generated significant buzz on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating updates on his new relationship.