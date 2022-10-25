Nerasol Ghana and its boss Mr. Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh received recognition at the 12th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2022 held at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra Ghana.

It was under the theme; “Celebrating & Promoting Excellence In The Tech Industry”, and honoured several players- organitions and individuals in the technology and telecom industry in Ghana and Nigeria.

Nerasol Ghana was awarded the Software Provider of the Year while Mr. Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the ICT Group of the Jospong Group of Companies received an award for the IT Professional of the Year.

Addressing awardees and patrons of the event, Mr. Akin Naphtal-Founder/CEO of Instinct Wave, organizers of the awards stated that GITTA was created as a strategic platform to recognize, reward, and showcase the pioneering ICT initiatives driving the private and public sectors with a vision of setting a benchmark to the sub-region’s wave of development in ICT.

GITTA will recognize organisations and individuals at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services that keep the ICT sector exciting.

The prestigious annual ICT gala awards night has inspired and promoted further development, growth, and innovation of the country’s ICT industry as a regional leader.

Talking to the media, Mr. Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh, COO and Mr. Wisdom Elvis Ativoe, Managing Director of Nerasol Ghana, expressed their appreciation to the hardworking staff whose dedication and commitment have earned Nerasol Ghana this feat, adding “on behalf of the entire Nerasol Ghana Team, Mr. Gyampoh dedicated the awards to customers and potential customers of Nerasol Ghana and the ICT, whose patronage has brought meaning to the existence of the Company.

NeraSol Ghana Limited is incorporated as a technology company under the ICT cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies, and specializes in tailor made Business Efficiency Software Solutions which help simplify work in a world of complex information by empowering organisations to- digitize and automate their business

processes.