President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has vowed that the Black Stars will be ready for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country heads to the world’s biggest football tournament as the lowest-ranked team.

Ghana’s preparations have not been convincing but Mr Okraku says the Black Stars will be prepared for the tournament in Qatar.

“Our plan is to open our training camp in Abu Dhabi on November 10 where the team will camp for about nine days before we depart for the tournament,” Mr Okraku said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

“The Black Stars will play against Switzerland in our final preparatory match on November 17, before we depart for Doha the next day for the World Cup.”

He added, “Mr President, I must say that we greatly appreciate the support from your good self and the government throughout this journey and would like to assure you that Ghana will be ready for Mundial come November 2022.”

“The technical team will be ready, the staff will be ready, the players will be ready and Ghana will be ready,” he added.

The Black Stars are paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will begin the campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial kicks off from November 20 to December 18.