Otto Addo has confirmed he will leave his role as Black Stars head coach after the the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar.

Following the exit of Milovan Rajevac, the prospect of Addo extending his role beyond the Mundial has dented after his recent comments to focus on his job at Borussia Dortmund.

According to him, he doesn’t plan relocating to Ghana anytime soon which is requisite for any national team coach.

“I think, as a national coach, you should also live in the country you work for in the long term. But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years,” Addo told Ruhr14, as quoted by Goal.

His mandate as head coach was extended after guiding the Black Stars to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria in the playoffs.

Addo is expected to name his team for the competition next month, reports confirmed.

Black Stars are scheduled to play Switzerland on November 17 before the World Cup campaign begins with Portugal seven days later.

