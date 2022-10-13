Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, says Andre Ayew does not deserve to be benched ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Al Sadd forward has been criticised for his output playing for the national team in recent times.

Several football fans have called on the head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, to keep him on the bench ahead of the Mundial.

However, Dr Tamakloe, who also serves as Hearts of Oak board member believes the former Swansea City and West Ham United forward has sacrificed a lot for the country.

According to him, Andre, who is the skipper for the Black Stars is a good footballer, and keeping him on the bench will be totally wrong.

READ ALSO

“It is totally wrong to bench the captain of the Black Stars. Totally wrong,” he told Accra-based Angel TV.

“Andre Ayew is a very good footballer and has done enough for the team.

“I think we rather have to encourage him and let him play a key part in Qatar,” he added.

Andre Ayew is expected to lead the Black Stars as the captain for the side at the tournament that is scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.

Ghana has been housed in Group G alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. The 22nd edition of the Mundial will kick off from November 20 to December 18.