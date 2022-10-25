Former Ashanti regional deputy minister in the Mahama administration, Joseph Yamin, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to regain power come 2024.

He says despite pockets of challenges that chatacterised the elections, delegates stayed awake in eagerness to cast their allots.

He says their action is indicative of the quest for success in the 2024 general election.

The NDC constituency election in Ashanti Region was held for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

Two constituencies out of the 47, Suame and Manhyia South, had issues with their album and injuncted election.

Delayed and insufficient ballot papers were challenges that affected polling in some constituencies.

Notwithstanding, delegates stayed awake throughout the day and night to cast their ballot and to witness collation.

In the Asawase constituency, the atmosphere was calm as delegates exercised their franchise with enthusiasm.

Member of Parliament for the area, Muntaka Mohammed, says additional polling centres were created to fast track the process.

Unopposed Nhyiaeso constituency chairman, Ernest Afayam, said the high voter turnout was as result of current economic hardship.

He entreated party folks to be of good behaviour to win more votes for the party.

Turnout at polling centres was encouraging.

Joseph Yamin, who is vying for National Organiser position of the NDC, described the posture of delegates as a sign of hope and eagerness to win power in the 2024 general election.

He said lessons have been learnt in the distribution of electoral logistics going into the election of regional executives.

Counting started in most polling centers around 7:00 pm, amidst professional security conduct.

Though polling centres were a bit dark for the process, counting of ballots were under a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

The Ashanti regional communications director of NDC, Abass Nurudeen, said the absence of vigilantism at polling centres was commendable.

He applauded party folks for respecting the rule of law.