Fidelis Anosike of Daily Times is the man of the moment as he and his wife, actress Rita Dominic, are currently making the news on and off social media.

Many Nollywood stars stormed Imo state to show support for their colleague Rita and a video that has gone viral on social media showed the moment Fidelis arrived in the state with his people to take his bride.

Fidelis, in the video, showed off some impressive dance moves that have received attention on social media.

Watch the video below: