Regional Minister for Oti Region, Joshua Makubu, has advised parents and guardians to invest in their children’s education instead of lavishing money on buying unprofitable materials that will not have any future benefit to society.

According to him, children will play important roles in the future if given good education.

Stating her reason, she said educating children is very key and integral if the country wants to achieve development and rub shoulders with her counterparts on the global stage.

She reiterated that parents should support their wards in school for a better tomorrow rather than lavishing monies in buying guns, and ‘arrows Man-Diesel.’

Speaking at the 5th anniversary of Charis Star Academy at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality, Mr Makubu emphasised the need for parents to commit themselves towards the education of their children, saying it is the best investment any parent can ever make.

He further advised parents to desist from investing their capital on unprofitable ventures and channel such resources into their wards’ education.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Francis Kofi Okesu, commended the proprietors of Charis Academy for the invaluable contribution towards improving the standard of education in the area.

He said Charis Star Academy is a school that almost half of the student population are orphans and are being sponsored by the proprietors of the school to ensure that such vulnerable children can also have access to education.

He pledged to contribute his innermost support to ensure that the required quality of education is achieved within the municipality.

The proprietress of Charis Star academy, Mrs Francisca Upoalkpajor, outlined that the school has numerous scholarship packages for orphans and the vulnerable ones whose parents cannot afford to pay or send their wards to school.

She was of the view that support from donors and individuals will help promote and create an atmosphere that every Ghanaian child will have access to basic education.

Mrs Upoalkpajor appealed to Ghanaians, NGOs, and other donor partners to support the school with logistics to enable them provide quality education for the children.

READ MORE: