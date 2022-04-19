The business end of the football season is upon us, and teams have it all to play for. From the upcoming semi-finals in the UEFA Champions leagues to the English Premier league fight for the top spot and a place in Europe next year.

The end of what has been an exhilarating season is upon us.

Liverpool is still able to win every major cup this season, and if they see off Benfica this week they will be one step closer to the Champions League final.

After an exciting 2-2 with title rival Manchester City, the Anfield team are still one point off the top with 7 games left but play an out of form Manchester United at Anfield next. Klopp will be hoping that Manchester United continue with their poor form against his men.

Manchester City, after a crunch game in the Champions leagues, has a decent break until their next game against Brighton in the Premier League.

Brighton has been indifferent form only winning one of their last 5 games but the newly promoted team find themselves sitting comfortably in 11 and looking on track for another season in the Premier League.

Before Manchester United face Liverpool at Anfield, they face bottom of the table Norwich City which just ended their winless streak against Burnley on Sunday.

Arsenal hit another setback with their loss against Brighton on the weekend and the three ties in the next week will make or break their season.

They face a tricky Southampton away this weekend, before heading to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in midweek and finally hosting Manchester United.

The Gunners will be hoping Spurs stutter against Brighton and Brentford in their next two games.

After missing out on the FIFA World Cup in 2018, Ghana beat Nigeria on the away goal and booked their ticket to Qatar this November.

They find themselves in a tough group with the likes of Portugal, South Korea and their 2010 quarter-final opponents Uruguay.

How the team performs in their friendlies is key if they are to repeat their 2010 heroics and make it further than the quarter-finals in the tournament.

