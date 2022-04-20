The Russian embassy in Ethiopia has responded after dozens of young men gathered outside its compound in Addis Ababa this week saying they wanted to help in the Ukraine war effort.

There had been rumours of soldiers being recruited.

“We would like to inform you that the embassy does not accept any applications for recruitment in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” a statement posted on Twitter said.

The embassy did, however, express gratitude to the Ethiopian government for “the support extended to the Russian Federation at the United Nations during voting on Ukraine-related resolutions”.

Ethiopia was among countries that missed a UN session to vote on a resolution on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 17 African countries abstained from the vote.