The second edition of the Akwamu Adumasa Konkonte party has successfully been held.

Led by their chief, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, the celebration took place as part of the Easter festivities on Monday.

Before now, the Easter period marked a big homecoming for the people of Adumasa but has now been turned into a festival that brings together indigenes from all parts of Ghana.

Nana Ansah Kwao IV, speaking on the essence of the Kokonte festival, said it was to promote the staple which happens to be a favourite for many.

The first one took place three years ago and had now Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, serve participants the soup.

The chief is optimistic the popularity the party has gained will make it stay as the only kokonte festival in Ghana.

In attendance to grace the 2022 edition was the owner of Peninsula Resort; Dr Sarkodie Adu, Chief of Anyasi; Nana Tutu Brempong Chief, Queen mother of Akwamu; Nana Adwoa Odwraa Adonteng and the wife of Nana Ansah Kwao IV; Oheneyere Gifty Anti.