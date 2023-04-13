The youth of Akwamu Adumasa in the Eastern region have honoured ace broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, the wife of their chief, Nana Ansah Kwao IV.

She was presented with a citation at a brief ceremony held on Monday, April 10, 2023, as part of the Easter festivities.

This was in recognition of her philanthropic work in the town since she married their chief seven years ago.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti thanked the youth, the chief, queenmother and elders of Adumasa for giving her the opportunity to support the people, especially children and the aged.

Gifty Anti started the Girl in Need Foundation to raise funds to help girls go back to school, stay in school, learn a skill or trade.

Also, after she tied the knot with Nana Ansah Kwao IV on October 15, 2015, Gifty Anti established a library to promote reading among children in Adumasa and surrounding areas.

The initiative which was started with a two classroom blocks have now been expanded to four including an exclusive reading room with a piano and a projector.

The library was built with funds she raised on social media, some from friends and support from corporate organisations such as Old Mutual, Ashfoam, Slim N Fit and many others.

Aside the library project, Gifty Anti organises jollof party for children and does routine health screening exercises in Adumasa periodically.

In 2021, Gifty Anti organised a special event for 100 pregnant women dubbed: Happy Day.