Vice President for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Mark Addo, has revealed that the Black Stars technical team for the upcoming 2022 World Cup will soon be unveiled.

Following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac in January after Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], Otto Addo was named as the interim boss for the national team.

Addo had assistance from George Boateng and Didi Dramani with Chris Hughton in the mix as technical advisor for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

The technical team led the team to qualify for the Mundial at the expense of Nigeria after a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the return leg in Abuja after a goalless game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

President Akufo-Addo has tasked the country’s football governing body to maintain the same technical team for the global showpiece scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

However, Mr Addo, who is also the Black Stars management committee chairman, speaking in an interview said his outfit will soon announce the technical team that will lead the Black Stars to the World Cup.

“I know we are all anticipating to know the Black Stars technical team for the World Cup but the FA will soon announce the technical team,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“Otto Addo and his technical team did a very good job but let us see what happens. The FA will name a competent technical team for the World Cup,” he added.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and, South Korea.