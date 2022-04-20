Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, head coach of Real Tamale United [RTU], has revealed that they will need assistance to be able to travel to honour the game against Elmina Sharks.

The Northern Blue will play as a guest to the Fearsome side in the matchday 26 games at the Nduom Sports Complex this weekend.

However, Tanko, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, revealed that the team is struggling financially and will need assistance to be able to honour the game.

“We are playing against Elmina Sharks this weekend and as I speak, we don’t know how we will get to Elmina,” he said.

“The technical team are still engaging the management on how to honour the game because we don’t have a team bus.

“We have been renting a bus anytime we are to travel and at the moment, we are struggling financially.

“Technical team has not been paid for the past three months but we are still working. The players have been training for the game but as it stands, we don’t know how we will get to Elmina to play the game,” he added.