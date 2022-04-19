Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh, has slammed his players following their defeat to Real Tamale United [RTU] on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors, who are the Premier League leaders, were hosted at the Aliu Mahama Stadium with the aim of extending their lead on the league log.

However, goals by Ronald Frimpong and Victor Aidoo gave RTU the lead before Franck Mbella pulled one back for the Porcupine Warriors to end the game 2:1.

Speaking after the game, Prosper Narteh slammed the players for their ‘individualistic’ display in their third defeat of the season.

“They were too individualistic on the field, most of the players didn’t play as a unit, as a team and I think that actually affected us,” the former WAFA boss told StarTimes.

Despite the defeat, Kotoko sit top of the summit with 52 points.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 26 games this weekend.