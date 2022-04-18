The matchday 25 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia on Sunday.

The games kicked off at 15:00GMT at the various venues.

Asante Kotoko, who are the Premier League leaders, were hoping to extend their lead when they travelled to Tamale to play Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

However, the Porcupine Warriors suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Northerners after 90 minutes of action.

Despite the defeat, Cameroonian forward, Franck Etouga Mbella has equaled Eric Bekoe’s record of 17 goals scored during his days at the club after scoring a consolation for the Reds.

At the El Wak Sports, high-flying Legon Cities hosted Medeama SC. The Royals continued their impressive run in the second round of the campaign with a 3-1 win over the Yellow and Mauve side.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, defending champions, Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks.

Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park hosted Bechem United and despite their poor form, the home side recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Hunters.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park hosted AshantiGold SC and after 90 minutes of football, the game ended goalless.

At the DUN’s Park at Bibiani, Gold Stars welcomed two times Ghana Premier League champions, Great Olympics.

However, Michael Osei and his charges continued their impressive home run by recording a 2-1 win.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, the woes of King Faisal were deepened by Accra Lions who recorded a 1-0 win.

WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope stunned Berekum Chelsea 3-2 despite their poor run of the campaign.

Karela United at the CAM Park at Ayinase pipped Dreams FC by a lone goal.

Despite the defeat, Asante Kotoko still maintain their lead with 52 with Bechem United and Aduana Stars sitting 2nd and 3rd respectively with 44 and 40 points.

Techiman Eleven Wonders sit 16th on the log with 28 points with WAFA and Elmina Sharks sitting 17th and 18th with 26 and 19 points respectively.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘