The eight persons who were shot dead at Zakoli in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region by unknown gunmen have been laid to rest at the Vittin Cemetery in the Tamale Metropolis.

The bodies were handed over to the Executives of the Fulani Community after an autopsy was conducted.

The bodies, which have been at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary, were retrieved on Sunday (April 17) morning for the final Islamic funeral rites and sent to the cemetery for burial.

Members of the Fulani Community in and out of the region converged to pay their last respects.

Osman Jallo, who lost three of his siblings in the gruesome shooting, told JoyNews he has lost all hope in life.

“I am traumatised and very sad. I have lost three of my younger brothers, as it is now I have lost hope in life,” he said.

Mr. Jallo said beyond the killing of his siblings, their home was also raided and burnt into ashes, adding that they lost everything.

“We lost everything and with the rains falling, we don’t have any other settlement. We don’t have food to eat, we don’t have anybody,” Mr Jallo said.

He made a passionate appeal to the government and Ghanaians to support them.

Ali Sunday, on his part, called for justice for the dead and appealed for government’s intervention.

“It’s so pathetic, we think that justice must be served, the government must intervene in the right direction,” he said.

He said there is a need for proactive measures to be taken to remedy the situation.

Mr Ali said they live in fear and they are traumatized “imagine you are there and all of a sudden, you are attacked and you can’t do anything. We are scared and traumatized.”

It will be recalled that three Fulani communities in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region came under attack by unknown gunmen, who killed eight and seriously injured four residents.

Even though the Police are yet to make an arrest, they assured the people that they are closing in on some leads they described as promising. The people are yet to receive aid.