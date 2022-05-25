Stranded victims of Zakoli shooting in Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region has called on government for support.

According to reports, victims who lost properties after the incident on April 13, 2022 now sleep under trees.

They claim a promise by Northern Regional Minster, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu to provide them shelter is yet to be fulfilled.

The General Secretary of the Tabital Pulaaku International, Ghana chapter, Yakubu Musah Barry in an interview on Adom FM expressed concern about the turn of events.

“The victims were promised with safer sleeping places a day after the incident, almost two months now, but the victims still sleep out” he bemoaned.

Yakubu Musah urged government to come to their aid.

Meanwhile, some police officers have been stationed at the community to protect residents in the Zakoli community.