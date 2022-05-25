A lady who tried smuggling some contraband goods for the use of her fiancé on remand has been arrested in Accra.

Blessing Jeremiah believed to be a Nigerian had tried to smuggle the items concealed in food for her boyfriend who is on remand at Kaneshie Police Cell after he was arrested and charged with an offence.

According to reports, suspect, Bessing Jeremiah brought Eba and okro soup which was concealed with a dried substance suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 sticks of matches, 9 capsules of suspected tramadol and 4 pieces of cigarettes.

The suspect upon interrogation told police she was bringing the exhibits to a remand prisoner Mohammed Bisbaw her fiancé but upon inspection, it was realised that there are some items concealed in them.

Upon further examination, it was revealed that there were some narcotics concealed in them leading to her arrest.

Blessing Jeremiah is in police custody and will soon be arraigned before court.