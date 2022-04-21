Cheshire Police have conducted a sweep of Harry Maguire’s house after the Manchester United and England defender received a bomb threat.

Maguire, who lives with his fiance and two young children, is understood to have taken the threat seriously.

A spokesman for Maguire said: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.”

The statement added: “He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

The 29-year-old’s spokesman said police were “looking into the matter”.

It is not known who made the threat and sources are not willing to say how it was made.

This comes following intense criticism Maguire has received for his performances at United, including Tuesday night’s 4-0 defeat by Liverpool.

The £80m defender has been criticised over his lack of form, although he defended himself in a TV interview this week by pointing out both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick have continued to pick him.