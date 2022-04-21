About 15 student nurses and midwives at Atibie Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Kwahu in the Eastern Region have been asked to repeat a year lower or be expelled.

According to the Principal of the college, the decision for the grade retention by these students has been occasioned by their failure to get a cumulative GPA of 1.50 and above during their first and second semester examinations.

A letter was written to the affected students by the Principal of the college, Agartha Ekuaban with the heading “Academic Reshuffle” stating, “I write to inform you that the Principal and the academic office of the above institution have decided that you repeat your class on account of poor academic performance. This has become necessary because your CGPA for the first and second-semester examination results fell below 1.50.

“You will be required to join the first-year students for the 2021/2022 academic year. Kindly take note of this new development and comply to avoid withdrawal from the college.”

The letter was issued after the students had paid their semester fees for the second year and registered for the academic year.

Starr News reports that the affected students have appealed to the principal to give them the opportunity to resit the subjects they failed but that has been rejected.

According to the students, the COVID-19 pandemic and its concomitant effects that disrupted the academic calendar affected them financially and psychologically, hence their poor academic performance.

The students admit their CGPAs are below the required threshold but appealed to be given a chance to resit.

Starr News has gathered that the affected students are going through serious depression, with some having suicidal thoughts requiring urgent counselling.