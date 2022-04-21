Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, says no patriotic Ghanaian will pay mind to the words of social media sensation Twene Jonas, who is continuously speaking against political leaders in Ghana.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr Okraku-Mantey said he should not be patronised because he is not selling the country positively.

He told Andy Dosty that, there is no need to emulate Twene Jonas because no responsible citizen will support the negative statements he preaches on social media concerning Ghana.

Twene Jonas has been vibrant on social media, especially Facebook and YouTube, where he voices out on topical issues in the political space.

On many occasions, he has tagged himself as a corruption fighter, who is willing to go to the end of the world to ‘insult’ Ghanaian leaders until they do what is right.

He is equally known for comparing developments in America to those of Ghana – where he takes the swipe at the incumbent party for being “selfish and corrupt”.

But reacting to this, Mr Okraku-Mantey said though Twene Jonas will come for his head, Ghanaians should rather frown on his antics than support him.

Don’t copy Twene Jonas … I am ready for the response but the responsible Ghanaian won’t listen to him. I have spoken the truth and responsible Ghanaians won’t listen to him.

He will only tell me I am a fool… but you see Ghanaians instead of frowning on such things we are excited. Who will sell your country for you?

MORE: