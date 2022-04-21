Popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, has given her fans a tour of her yet-to-be completed auditorium.

The move, she said, is part of her commitment to expand the gospel of Christ and make Christianity attractive.

Nana Agradaa, in a video shared on Facebook, said the church which boasts of a huge auditorium and other facilities including a 20-seater toilet facility is situated at Weija in the Greater Accra Region.

The switch from one religion to another, the former priestess born Patience Asiedua says is as a result of a divine calling she received from God and the help of Pastor Joseph Kyere, founder of Trusted World Ministry.

The self-proclaimed evangelist said she wants to rival the male pastors doing the work of God by building a magnificent temple to win more souls for Christ.

